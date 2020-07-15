Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd has contributed ten million rupees to COVID-19 fund set up by Gandaki Province, on Tuesday.

On behalf of Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd, Gautam Yadav and Baburam Karki handed over the cheque amount to Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung.

“This support has boosted our morale in the fight against the pandemic,” CM Gurung said after receiving the cheque.

“Under corporate social responsibility, we have fulfilled our responsibility by donating the funds for the noble cause,” Gautam Yadav shared.

According to Duryodhan Giri, chief account officer of Ministry of Social Development, a total of 33 million rupees have been deposited into the funds of which 18.54 million rupees have been spent for the control and prevention of the disease, so far.

Initially, the provincial government had established the fund with Rs 15 million rupees to fight the contagion.

