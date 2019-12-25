Suspicious object found in Ishanath Municipality of Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

GAUR: A suspicious object hidden inside a bag has been found beside the wall of Ishanath Municipality office in Rautahat district on Wednesday morning.

A team of police from District Police Office (DPO), Rautahat is on its way to the site for inspection. The object appears to be a pressure cooker bomb.

The area has already been cordoned off by the local police.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Navin Karki at the DPO, Indra Baks Battalion of Nepal Army stationed at Gaur has also been informed about the situation. A bomb disposal team from the battalion is on its way, added DSP Karki.

Ishanath Municipality lies six kilometres west from Gaur, the district headquarters of Rautahat.

Details to follow.

