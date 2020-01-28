Susta locals to get new houses, electricity

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Parasi, January 27

Province 5 government has started building houses for the locals of Susta in West Nawalparasi district. The government’s decision has elated the people.

In the first phase under the housing project initiated by Susta Rural Municipality, 150 houses are to be built, said the RM Chair Ram Prasad Pandey. Under the project, a plan has been set to build houses for 250 households.

The settlement having a majority of mud houses, which lies across the Narayani River faces risk of flooding every year. “The project is meant to recognise the local people’s contribution to protecting Nepali territoriy from encroachment by the Indian side and make them feel the presence of the government. We have already launched the project,”Pandey said.

Pandey inaugurated the housing project at an event recently.

The provincial government has allocated a budget of Rs 52 million for the project while consumers will contribute 15 per cent of the total cost. Each corrugated tin-roofed house to be built will have two rooms and a toilet. “The project completion target is mid-May. Our aim is to replace mud houses. We want to see Susta residents happy,” the RM chair said.

Similarly, installation of a solar plant in the village began four months ago in a bid to provide electricity service for the locals. Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun recently inaugurated the project funded jointly by the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre, Tarai-Madhes Prosperity Programme and the rural municipality.

The project completion target is eight months.

Susta locals had been living in the dark for years, said Pandey, adding that efforts were under way to construct roads in the area. “New projects have brought happiness among the local people,” said Rabindra Jayaswal, a member of Save Susta Campaign, stressing the need to provide accommodation for all people of the area by giving them citizenship cards. People began living in the area since 1966.

Of the total 40,980 hectares land in Susta area, 14,500 hectares has been encroached on by the Indian side, according to Save Susta Campaign.

A version of this article appears in print on January 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook