Swab collection of passengers entering valley begins

Kavre, July 27
The government has started collecting swab samples from passengers entering Kathmandu valley from different districts of the Tarai through its eastern entry point in Kavre.
According to COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post member secretary and District Health Office Chief Dr Narendra Jha, a team of experts from the Health Emergency Operation Centre under the Ministry of Health and Population is collecting swab samples in Sanga.
“In a move to prevent the further spread of the virus, swab collection of passengers has started from yesterday afternoon,” he said.
“The test results will let us know whether infection in the valley entered through the entry point,” Jha said.
“We are collecting nasal swab from passengers coming from Tarai districts where the infection has been reported.
We collect the personal details and contact number of all those whose swabs are collected so that we can contact them immediately if they test positive,” said Banepa Town Health Chief Satyashwar Makai.
The swab samples are being collected in two shifts from Monday to Thursday. The test report of the swab samples will be made public in 24 hours.
As per the plan, four thousand swabs will be collected from Sanga entry point. The teams will also collect swab samples from security personnel and staff deployed at the entry point directly.
The centre plans to conduct PCR tests on 10,000 passengers entering the valley from three entry points, including Sanga, Nagdhunga and Pharping.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 26 The prohibitory order that was imposed four days ago in Rajbiraj, Saptari, to stem the possible spread of coronavirus at the community level continued today as well. The administration has sealed ward 6 of the municipality after more COVID infections were detected in the area Read More...
SINDHUPALCHOWK, JULY 26 Floods and landslide survivors of Sindhupalchowk district are facing food crisis. With vehicular movement halted due to obstruction on the 26-kilometre section of Bahrabise-Tatopani road, the locals see food crisis looming large. People in Jambu, Khagdal and other regio Read More...
GANDAKI, JULY 26 Life in Mustang has been affected with the disruption of transportation services. Vehicular movement from neighbouring district Myagdi to Jomsom area has come to a total halt for 20 days due to landslides at several locations. People of Mustang, who were in Pokhara before the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 26 Vegetable prices have surged in the last week due to the floods and landslides across the country. In the last one week vegetable prices have gone up by 50 per cent. Citing the recent floods and landslides traders have increased the price of green vegetables. “The incessan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s leading online marketplace, Daraz, is making shopping fun again with its first major shopping campaign after the lockdown called Daraz Mahabachat Bazar starting from July 27 till August 4. Customers can buy anything they desire and make a good saving during this eight-day sal Read More...
Chelsea cannot get carried away with a top-four finish in the Premier League if they are to bridge the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool next season, manager Frank Lampard has said. Chelsea sealed a Champions League place after securing a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sund Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 26 The government has lifted the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Public vehicles, industries and the market are back in operation. Likewise, the tourism sector is also gearing up to reopen for visitors beginning July 30, as decided by the government. Ac Read More...
GALKOT, JULY 26 After the implementation of federalism, the three tiers of government began to bring policies and programmes on their own. The local levels were elated to bring the budget in a bid to solve various local problems and intensify development activities. However, non-implementation Read More...