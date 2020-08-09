Swab sample collected from communities

DHANGADHI, AUGUST 8
Swab samples have been collected to diagnose whether the virus has spread in the community level of the Sudurpaschim Province.
The provincial government has started collecting swab samples from communities as the province is at a high risk of infection.
Director at Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate Dr Gunaraj Awasthi said district health offices of all nine districts of the province have been directed to collect samples to detect whether the virus had spread in the community level. He added that health workers were directed to collect swab samples of at least two family members of an infected person, who stayed in home quarantine.
Following the directives, public health offices in the province have started collecting samples in the community levels. Dr Awasthi said the swab samples of 450 persons were collected.
Health Department Officer at Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis Laxmi Raj Upadhaya said it was necessary to carry out a test for the deadly virus in the community level as many people had returned to their homes from India. He said preparation was underway to collect swab samples of the people who returned to their homes from quarantine facilities even as they tested negative on RDT, earlier. As many as 200,000 people have returned from India to their homes in the province. According to Sudurpaschim Health Directorate, swab samples of 40,537 persons were collected from nine districts of the province for PCR test.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
It is now clear that for Nepal, like every other country, vaccines are going to have a crucial role in getting rid of the COVID-19 pandemic. What are we doing to source a vaccine when it becomes available? Many countries understand that every month’s delay in deploying vaccines for COVID-19 w Read More...
POKHARA, AUGUST 7 Part-time teachers of Prithvi Narayan Campus of Pokhara vandalised the campus chief’s office today, accusing him and the concerned university of being apathetic towards their demands for a long time. The teachers and their organisation, Part-time Teachers’ Association, ha Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 7 As the world marks Breastfeeding Week amidst the COVID-19 pandemic spread, World Health Organisation and partners are focusing on increasing mothers’ access to skilled breastfeeding support, calling on governments to protect and promote skilled counselling, a critical compon Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, AUGUST 7 Services have been closed at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital of Rajbiraj after as many as 34 health workers of the hospital have been confined to isolation and quarantine facilities. According to the hospital’s Acting Medical Superintendent Dr Ranjit Kumar Jha, surgical an Read More...
BEIRUT: At least 10 times over the past six years, authorities from Lebanon’s customs, military, security agencies and judiciary raised alarm that a massive stockpile of explosive chemicals was being kept with almost no safeguard at the port in the heart of Beirut, newly surfaced documents show. Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius declared a “state of environmental emergency” late Friday after a Japanese-owned ship that ran aground offshore days ago began spilling tons of fuel. Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth announced the development as satellite images showed a dark Read More...
KATHMANDU: A private company has been awarded the contract to manage and operate the Inland Clearance Depot (ICD) in Sirsiya, Birgunj. Pristine Valley Dryport Pvt Ltd will be managing and operating the Birgunj-based ICD from now on, stated a press note. Since its inception till date, the port was Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 7 As the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global economy investors have turned to the bullion market as a recourse for their investment due to which bullion price has been rising each passing day. With the bullion price skyrocketing in the country too, domestic market has been losi Read More...