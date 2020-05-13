Swab samples of journalists collected for COVID-19 testing in Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Throat swab samples of journalists have been collected in Birgunj today after two journalists tested positive for coronavirus in Parsa district.

As many as 104 samples of journalists were collected at Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing, informed medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Madan Upadhyaya. The journalists arrived there voluntarily.

Moreover, the samples of family members of the journalists infected earlier have been collected as well, shared Dr Upadhyaya, adding that test results can be expected by Friday.

