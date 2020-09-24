Syangja landslide update: Four missing persons found dead

POKHARA: Four people who went missing in the landslide in Waling Municipality, Syangja have been found dead.
The deceased are Bikram Nepali (14), Binita Nepali (19), Kuldeep Nepali (21) and a six-month infant , informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Babu Regmi of Provincial Police Office.
Of the family of ten, only one survived the landslide while remaining were killed.
A total of ten people — nine people in Waling and one in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality – lost their lives today in two landslides.
