Syangja woman gives birth to quadruplets at Manipal Teaching Hospital

Published: January 16, 2020
Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: A woman gave birth to four babies at Manipal Teaching Hospital, Pokhara in Kaski district today.

Twenty-six-year-old Sunita Poudel of Putalibazaar Municipality-1 in Syangja district gave birth to quadruplets — three sisters and a brother.

The first of the quadruplets, a girl, weighed 1.6 kilogramme (kg), the second one, a boy, weighed 1.3 kg while third and fourth weighed 1.3 kg and 1.4 kg respectively.

A team of surgeons led by Dr Mahendra Pandey performed a caesarean section to deliver the quadruplets this morning.

According to Dr Pandey, the mother and her babies are in normal condition.

