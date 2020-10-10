Symbolic ‘feu de joie’ to be organised on Phulpati this year

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Phulpati Badhai, the feu de joie to be held on the seventh day of Dashain festival, will be organised symbolically this year due to global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nepali Army (NA) has been organising the feu de joie for years at the army pavilion, Tundikhel.

The ceremony will be observed symbolically by adhering to the health guidelines to give continuity to the religion, culture and tradition of the country, said Santosh Ballav Poudel, Spokesperson for the NA.

Phulpati falls on October 23 this year. However, the President is scheduled to grace the event this year as a chief guest.

Unlike in the past, a contingent of only 25 Army personnel will be engaged in parade by maintaining social distancing, he said.

Previously 1,200 people from various walks of life except Army personnel were invited in the festival. But this year, only 100 people including Army personnel will be invited, said Poudel, adding that the attendants have been asked to wear gloves and use sanitisers.

