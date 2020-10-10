Symbolic ‘feu de joie’ to be organised on Phulpati this year

KATHMANDU: Phulpati Badhai, the feu de joie to be held on the seventh day of Dashain festival, will be organised symbolically this year due to global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nepali Army (NA) has been organising the feu de joie for years at the army pavilion, Tundikhel.
The ceremony will be observed symbolically by adhering to the health guidelines to give continuity to the religion, culture and tradition of the country, said Santosh Ballav Poudel, Spokesperson for the NA.
Phulpati falls on October 23 this year. However, the President is scheduled to grace the event this year as a chief guest.
Unlike in the past, a contingent of only 25 Army personnel will be engaged in parade by maintaining social distancing, he said.
Previously 1,200 people from various walks of life except Army personnel were invited in the festival. But this year, only 100 people including Army personnel will be invited, said Poudel, adding that the attendants have been asked to wear gloves and use sanitisers.
DHANGADHI: A group of students from Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, today staged demonstration and demanded operation of the Geta Medical College at Godavari Municipliaty-5, in Kailali district. Demanding immediate operation of the both the colleg Read More...
LAMJUNG: Taxpayer Service Office (TSO) has been established in Besisahar Municipality-8 of Lamjung district. According to Chief Tax Officer Sushil Lamsal at the office, taxpayers in Lamjung and Manang districts can now get tax-related services from the office established at Bhimsensthan in Besisa Read More...
SEOUL: More than 1.5 million migrant workers in South Korea have been deprived of salary that was mentioned in the contract they have reached with the employers beforehand, according to data of South Korea's Ministry of Employment and Labor. There are approximately 50,000 Nepali migrant workers Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday added 2,059 fresh coronavirus cases with which the nationwide tally breached the one lakh-mark. The total number of infections stands at a whopping 100,676 as per the Health Ministry's latest data. Among the new cases, 1,409 have been reported from within Kathmandu Read More...
KATHMANDU: With ten additional fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, Nepal's Covid-19 death toll reached 600 on Friday. A female and ten males, their ages ranging from 29 to 84, were the latest to succumb to novel coronavirus related complications. Three of the fatalites were registered in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1409 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The spread of Covid-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the valley as it logged over 10,000 infections in a period of just one week. The highest ever single-day cas Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid a courtesy call on Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai at the Ministry today. During the meeting, Minister Bhattarai and Ambassador Kwatra discussed about the aviation, tourism and culture between t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu Valley registers 1409 infections Till date, 1,145,237 tests through Polym Read More...