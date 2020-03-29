Tanahun acquires 91 PPEs, prepares new quarantine facility

Madan Wagle

TANAHUN: Tanahun district has acquired 91 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) for it’s frontline health workers on Saturday.

According to District Health Office, Tanahun, Purandihi Primary Health Care Centre received six of the PPEs, Damauli Hospital received 10, GP Koirala National Centre for Respiratory Diseases received 23, while Bandipur Hospital received 52 pieces.

Apart from the supply of PPEs, which includes facemasks, gloves, goggles, shoes, et cetera, Bhanu Municipality, Byas Municipality, Shuklagandaki Municipality, Bandipur Rural Municipality, Aabukhaireni Rural Municipality, and Myagde Rural Municipality have already procured one thermal gun each.

Meanwhile, Kalibhanjyang Battalion of the Nepal Army along with Byas Municipality-5 has built a 13-bed capacity quarantine facility in the Parashar Basic School, on Sunday, informed Ward Chair Mohan Kumar Shrestha. The facility is currently accommodating two persons who came from Dubai a week ago.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook