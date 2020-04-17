Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Authorities in Tanahun district have tightened the checking of vehicles that have been flouting the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government.

Armed Police Force (APF) on Friday impounded an ambulance that was ferrying passengers instead of patients in Bandipur Rural Municiality-1 along the Prithvi Highway of Tanahun district.

A team of APF personnel deployed under the command of APF Sub Inspector Dhurba Chhettri took control of the ambulance (Ga 3 Cha 2104) that was ferrying six passengers from Pokhara toward Satrasaya.

The passengers were disembarked and detained for three hours.

Authorities have impounded more than a dozen ambulances disregarding the lockdown rules in the district. They were, however, allowed to leave after some time.

The team also detained a truck (Na 4 Kha 8667) that was ferrying passengers.

