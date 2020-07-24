Tanahun CDO takes stance against illegal crusher industry, transferred to line-ministry

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Chief District Officer (CDO) of Tanahun district, Badrinath Adhikari, who was preparing to take stern action against illegal crusher operators in the district was transferred to line ministry within four months of assuming office, on Thursday.

With the decision to transfer the CDO to ministry, locals have taken the matter seriously as the CDO was preparing to shut down all the illegal crusher industries operating in the district.

Chief district officer was transferred after home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa directly ordered his transfer, locals claimed.

Tanahun denizens further said that crusher operators succeeded in transferring the CDO using influence, after he seized machines of three illegal crusher industries in the area, locals claimed.

Adhikari, who was working as chief administrative officer of Pokhara Metropolitan City, was transferred to Tanahun as Chief District Officer on March 18, 2020.

As per the provision, employees can be transferred to another districts or line ministry only after at least a year. However, CDO Adhikari was transferred within four months of taking charge of the district which is against the provision, locals lamented.

The government has decided to send Airport Immigration Office chief Sagar Acharya as CDO of Tanahun district in Adhikari’s stead.

