Tanahun CDO takes stance against illegal crusher industry, transferred to line-ministry

DAMAULI: Chief District Officer (CDO) of Tanahun district, Badrinath Adhikari, who was preparing to take stern action against illegal crusher operators in the district was transferred to line ministry within four months of assuming office, on Thursday.
With the decision to transfer the CDO to ministry, locals have taken the matter seriously as the CDO was preparing to shut down all the illegal crusher industries operating in the district.
Chief district officer was transferred after home minister Ram Bahadur Thapa directly ordered his transfer, locals claimed.
Tanahun denizens further said that crusher operators succeeded in transferring the CDO using influence, after he seized machines of three illegal crusher industries in the area, locals claimed.
Adhikari, who was working as chief administrative officer of Pokhara Metropolitan City, was transferred to Tanahun as Chief District Officer on March 18, 2020.
As per the provision, employees can be transferred to another districts or line ministry only after at least a year. However, CDO Adhikari was transferred within four months of taking charge of the district which is against the provision, locals lamented.
The government has decided to send Airport Immigration Office chief Sagar Acharya as CDO of Tanahun district in Adhikari’s stead.
DHADING: Reconstruction of a bridge over Mauwa River along the Prithvi Highway located in Dhading district has been expedited. The bridge, which stands near the border with Chitwan district and connects Kathmandu with 67 districts in the country, was swept away by flood triggered by incessant rai Read More...
GAIGHAT: A teenage boy who got bitten by a snake in Katari Municipality-5 of Udayapur district died in course of treatment in Siraha. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Khatri (18) of Sishaghari in Katari-5. Khatri was bitten by a snake while he was picking shoots of pumpkin, accor Read More...
DHAKA: Bangladesh are planning to reschedule their three-test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, according to a report. The series was originally scheduled in July-August but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Private schools have decided to resume online classes from today onwards after resolving discussions with the government. The private schools had halted online classes from July 16 asking their teachers and staff members to stay on unpaid leave, as government ordered not to take tuitio Read More...
KATHMANDU: A murder convict, former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Armed Police Force, has been released from prison today before completion of his full sentence. Former DIG Ranjan Prasad Koirala was sentenced to 20 years in prison, along with confiscation of his property, by Kathmandu Dis Read More...
GAIGHAT: Police have arrested an absconding person involved in a road accident after a year, today. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gobinda Puri, Information Officer at Udayapur District Police Office, said Baburam Pradhan, 21, a resident of Mothiyai in Triyuga Municipality-2 has been arrested. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 147 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide count to 18,241. The new infections were confirmed after testing 3,481 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours. A total of 331, Read More...
SIRAHA: Police in Siraha district today made public three youths arrested for their alleged involvement in killing of an Armed Police Force (APF) personnel. The youths were arrested on Sunday. Body of APF constable Manohar Kumar Yadav of Sonama Rural Municipality-3 in Mahottari district was recov Read More...