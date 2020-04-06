Tanahun health facility receiving 100 patient a day

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: With the seasonal change, GP Koirala National Centre for Respiratory Diseases in Shuklagandaki Municipality of Tanahun is receiving about a hundred patients every day.

According to Head of the Centre, Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha, patients with common cold, cough, fever, pneumonia, asthma, gastritis, high blood pressure, diabetes come not only from the district but also from Syangja, Kaski, Palpa, Nawalparasi, among other places.

Meanwhile, locals have been complaining about fulfilling their daily needs after some medical shops, along with other essential services, started closing down citing safety reasons.

The Aushadhi Byabasayi Sangh, Tanahun has requested the pharmacies to provide services. Likewise, Chief District Officer Badrinath Adhikari, here, tells that pharmaceutical service is essential, and therefore, should remain open at this crucial time. Anybody not following the order would be punished, CDO Adhikari added.

