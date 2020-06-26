Tanahun man who died by suicide found negative for Covid-19 infection

DAMAULI: The 49-year-old man, who died by suicide while under quarantine in Tanahun on Tuesday, was found negative for the Covid-19 infection.
The deceased was put at a quarantine centre in Saraswati Secondary School on June 19. After fleeing the quarantine, he was found at Thanivan Community Forest. Following this, he was accommodated at Chandra Jyoti Secondary School’s quarantine facility on June 20.
He had been quarantined upon his return from India on June 18.
After his death, his swab sample was collected and sent to Provincial Public Health Laboratory, Pokhara for PCR test where the results for it came out negative, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yuvaraj Timilsena.
Body of the deceased, kept at Damauli Hospital awaiting the result, will now be handed over to his families, added DSP Timilsena.
