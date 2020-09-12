Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 11

Stench emanating from piles of garbage lying uncollected for days has become a nuisance in Byas Municipality, the headquarters of Tanahun.

The refuse in Byas wards 1, 2, 3. 4 and 5 hasn’t been picked for about a week now after the site where the litter was dumped got eroded by the Madi River, said the municipality’s sanitation sub-section Chief Bhagyashali Dhungana.

According to the municipality Chief Administrative Officer Dilliram Sigdel, preparations were on to find an alternative after the existing dumping site in Bhateri was swept away by the river.

