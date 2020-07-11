Tarai districts at risk of floods after heavy rainfall in hilly region

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: Tarai districts are at a high risk of floods as water level has risen alarmingly after incessant rainfall in hilly and Chure region in recent days.

Locals residing on the banks of Bagmati and Lalbakiya rivers in Rautahat and Sarlahi districts have been living in terror of floods as rivers have swollen due to heavy downpour.

As the authorities failed to repair embankment along the rivers in dry seasons, locals have vented ire against unresponsive government officials.

Despite out request for the maintenance of dilapidated infrastructure to prevent floods during the rainy season, authorities have always turned deaf ears towards our plight, said social activist Mohan Yadav.

He accused the officials of not building firm infrastructure in the dry season but carrying out works during monsoon with the intention of embezzling funds.

Chief District Officer (CDO) of Rautahat, Basudev Ghimire said, following the high alert issued by the meteorological department for people residing along the river banks in Rautahat and Sarlahi, full preparations have been made to prevent losses and damages caused by floods in the area.

Two engineers from River Management Office (RMO) are kept on alert along with necessary items required to repair the embankments, CDO Ghimire informed.

Meanwhile, floods have obstructed vehicular movement along the East-West Highway at various locations in the districts.

