Taskforce to tackle virus spread formed

Nepalgunj, March 17

As the fear of coronavirus spread looms large, Banke has formed a taskforce to fight against the COVID-19 spread.

A meeting of stakeholders was organised in Nepalgunj sub-metropolis today.

The meeting formed the taskforce led by Banke CDO Kumar Bahadur Khadka.

Similarly, the meeting also formed an emergency fund led by Mayor Dhawal Shumsher Rana.

A medical Committee led by Dr Prakash Thapa, Control and Prevention Committee led by Banke District Health Office Chief Dhirjung Shah have been formed.

At the meeting, Mayor Rana said that an emergency fund was indispensable to fight the virus and he pledged to provide Rs 3 million from his office for the same.

Banke District Coordination Committee has decided to provide Rs 3 million, Kohalpur Municipality Rs 2 million, six rural municipalities are chipping in Rs 1 million each and Banke Chapter of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has decided to contribute Rs 2 million to the fund.

Deputy Mayor of the sub-metropolis Uma Thapa Magar said that they had put Nepalgunj on high alert as the coronvirus cases had been confirmed in Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting requested all and sundry not to visit India except for emergency.

A version of this article appears in print on March 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

