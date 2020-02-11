Tatopani border closed

Himalayan News Service

Kavre, February 10

With the outbreak of novel coronavirus in China, the northern Tatopani border has been closed since January 31, in Sindhupalchok.

According to Tatopani Immigration Office, the Chinese side has closed the border for 15 days. Chief at the office Ram Chandra Kafle said that import and export of goods have completely halted since January 31.

He said there used to be movement of 50 to 60 heavy trucks from the border on a daily basis . “Business activity near the border area has reduced drastically after the border closed,” he added.

The Tatopani border point with China is the shortest route to Kathmandu.

The border, which had been closed for the last four years after the earthquake, was jointly inaugurated by Minister of Commerce and Supply Matrika Yadav and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi on May 29. The border was opened after Miteri Bridge and the nearby infrastructure were constructed. However, peoples’ movement on the border areas was banned even though the border had opened.

Nepal used to receive Rs 20 billion in revenue from imports and three billion from exports through the border.

Meanwhile, Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchowk started operating a health desk in Tatopani Border from January 26.

