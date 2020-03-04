Teachers’ agitation hits Bhojpur campus

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Bhojpur, March 3

Teaching-learning activities have been badly affected due to the agitation of part-time teachers at Bhojpur Multiple Campus, Bhojpur.

Part-time teachers have staged phase-wise agitation on the premises of the campus demanding that they should be given contract-based appointment.

They said they were compelled to stage protest after the campus administration did not fulfil their demands.

Part-time Teachers’ Union Chairman Shaktiraj Rai said they were compelled to launch the protest programmes after the campus administration and Tribhuvan University ignored their demands, which could have been easily fulfilled.

Teachers have been staging pen-down strike from February 28. Padam Karki, a part-time teacher said they were paid on the basis of the periods they taught.

“The campus administration is not ready to appoint them on contract basis even though the campus has vacant posts for contract-based teachers,” he added.

The campus administration said initiative had been taken to address part-time teachers’ demands. Nepal Professors’ Union Bhojpur Campus Unit Committee has also demanded that the demands of part-time teachers be fulfilled and conducive environment be created for teaching-learning activities at the campus.

A version of this article appears in print on March 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

