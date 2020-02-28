Teachers charged with rape

Himalayan News Service

DHANGADI: A girl of Durgathali Rural Municipality filed an FIR against two teachers, saying they had raped her, in District Police Office, Bajhang, on Thursday.

The girl said Shiva Raj Joshi and Basanta Oli of Durgathali-based school raped her time and again and she was in the seventh month of pregnancy.

Police said investigation had begun into the case after the FIR was filed. Police, after preliminary investigation, said the girl was mentally ill and they were yet to receive medical report of her pregnancy test. The accused teachers are at large and police have been searching for them.

