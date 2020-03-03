Team returns to Diprung Chuichumma RM for auditing

Himalayan News Service

Khotang, March 2

A team of Office of the Auditor General, which had returned without conducting the audit of Diprung Chuichumma Rural Municipality, has again set out for the

local body to conduct the audit.

Having returned to Kathmandu in December last year after conducting audit of government accounts in all but one local body in the district comprising 10 local bodies, the team again arrived at the RM today.

“The auditors’ team had earlier returned to Kathmandu citing lack of manpower to conduct the audit in Diprung Chuichumma earlier. However, a five-member team has arrived here today,” said Diprung Chuichumma RM Chairperson Bhupendra Rai.

According to Rai, his office has submitted all the documents of the RM to the auditors’ team by holding a meeting this morning. As per sources, the auditors’ teams deployed in the district had returned without conducting the audit in the RM after the chair refused to take all the records of the local body elsewhere as sought by the teams for convenience.

