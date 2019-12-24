Teenager arrested for raping minor in Bara

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: Bara Police on Tuesday arrested a teenager who was on the run after raping a girl, from Kalaiya Sub-Metropolitan City.

According to police, the 16-year-old, who absconded after raping a 14-year-old girl, was arrested near his home.

The accused, on December 12, had enticed the girl with the idea of marriage and lured her to a field in Kalaiya Sub-Metropolis-7 at around 9:00 pm and raped her, police informed.

Victim had informed her family after the incident occurred. Police immediately started an investigation into the case and expedited the search for the accused.

The district court has sent the arrestee to judicial custody for further investigation, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Bikash Raj Khanal, chief at Bara District Police Office.

