Teenager arrested in connection with murder of sculptor in Lalitpur

KATHMANDU: Police on Sunday arrested an absconding teenage boy reportedly involved in the murder of a sculptor in Lalitpur last year.

The arrested has been identified as Arush Thing (19), also known as Dhane, of Pingdanda in Makawanpurgadhi Rural Municipality-1, Makawanpur district.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Singh at Teku-based Metropolitan Crime Division (MCD), a joint team of security personnel deployed from the MCD and Makawanpur District Police Office (DPO) arrested Thing from his village on Sunday.

The arrestee is said to be one of the members of a group including Maan Kumar Thing, aka Kumar Thing, who allegedly beat the sculptor to death on August 10, 2019, police informed.

The deceased was identified as Hari Khadka-33 of Katari Municipality-2 in Udayapur district. Khadka had been working as a sculptor while residing in a rented room in Balkumari, Lalitpur. Body of the deceased was found in Guhepokhari, Lalitpur Metropolitan City-9 on August 13 last year, according to SP Singh. He told THT Online that four others including Maan Kumar were arrested during the investigation while there are other suspects who are still at large.

Meanwhile, the MCD has filed a case against arrestee Thing at Lalitpur District Court for prosecution.

