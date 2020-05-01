Teenager commits suicide in quarantine in Udayapur

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: A teenage boy reportedly took his own life by hanging, in a quarantine centre in Udayapur district on Thursday night.

Police identified the deceased as Suman BK (18) of Guranse in Rautamai Rural Municipality-7 in the district.

According to Udayapur District Police Office (DPO), the teenager and his wife had been staying separately in the quarantine centre located in Rajabas near his home village since April 23. The couple had arrived in the quarantine from Kathmandu, police informed.

Chairman of the rural municipality’s ward no. 7, Gajendra Khadka said that the teenager hanged himself with the shawl belonging to his wife who was sleeping.

It has been reported that the couple had been living in the capital city after they got married following a courtship.

Police informed that it was yet to establish the motivation behind the suicide.

Meanwhile, body of the deceased has been sent to the District Hospital for the postmortem, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budhamagar informed.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook