Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: A teenager has lost his life from electric shock in Khandbari Municipailty-2 of Sankhuwasabha district, on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Mahesh BK, informed police. The teeanager was electrocuted while charging his mobile phone in his house.

BK breathed his last on the way to a hospital for treatment, according to Sankhuwasabha District Police Office.

