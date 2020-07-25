Teenager succumbs to coronavirus infection in Parsa; death-toll advances to 45

BIRGUNJ: A teenager has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Birgunj of Parsa district, on Friday.
The 17-year-old girl, resident of Parwanipur Rural Municipality-4 in Bara district, passed away on Friday evening during the course of treatment at Gandak-based COVID-19 hospital in Birgunj, stated Dr Niraj Singh of the health facility.
“She was having diarrhoea along with tremors; she was also having problems in respiration,” said Dr Singh. “We could not save her.”
The girl was first admitted to Narayani Hospital from where she was referred to Birgunj Health Care Hospital, on Wednesday, after serious problems were detected in her health. A rapid diagnostic test was conducted on her which came out positive for the coronavirus antibodies.
According to Birgunj Health Care Hospital, the patient had arrived at their facility at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday and when she tested positive for antibodies on RDT, her sample was drawn there itself and sent for PCR testing.
She was then transferred to Gandak-based Corona Special Hospital on Thursday in suspicion of having contracted the coronavirus infection. She was taken there in coordination with the Public Health Office while her PCR report was awaited, informed Dr Abulhais Ansari of Birgunj Health Care Hospital.
He added that there was a severe deficiency of oxygen in the girl’s body and the x-ray showed that her lungs had been affected. Dr Ansari further informed that the patient had also tested positive for scrub typhus.
Birgunj Health Care Hospital stated that five of their health workers involved in the treatment of the deceased at the emergency ward have been put under quarantine and the ward has been sealed off at present.
Ministry of Health and Population also confirmed the demise of the young girl in its regular press briefing this afternoon. With this, the death-toll from coronavirus infection in the country has advanced to 45.
