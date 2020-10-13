Tele-consultation on Osteoporosis benefits rural women

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Chief Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Director of Chaudhary Hospital, Nagpur, Maharastra (India) Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary has launched Health Education and Tele-consultation on Osteoporosis (HEATCO) programme in India to increase awareness about osteoporosis, a disease of skeletal system characterized by progressive weakening of bones leading to major fractures without fall, accident or trauma.

The programme involves bone mineral density estimation of rural women, educating them by telecommunication and virtual consultation to severely osteoporotic women by video conferencing.

According to a press release issued by Dr Chaudhary, the completion of the project in 51 villages till now have given significant measurable outcome but not without practical difficulties mainly due to frequent power failures, internet dis-connectivity and improper locations. “To overcome these difficulties for future projects we have recently re-fabricated a unique, very well designed, all pervasive osteoporosis awareness campaign van named as HEATCO van,” the release read.

This van is a re-fabricated vehicle, specially designed with an impressive exterior displaying text, slogans and images for understanding osteoporosis which cause everlasting impact on minds of viewers.

A huge TV screen on the exterior of van is a special point of attraction as it facilitates people to listen to Dr Chaudhary live from his hospital.

The interior of the van is no lesser than a fully air-conditioned exhibition hall with attractive digital images and text simplifying the understanding of osteoporosis. It has a scan machine for BMD estimation and digital images on requirement of calcium and vitamin D based upon the BMD value. The digital information chart of sources of calcium and vitamin D makes the viewer fully knowledgeable.

The special feature of the van is a small chamber from where the viewer can directly interact with Dr Chaudhary through video conferencing. Overall this van is unique and first of its kind in world as it encompasses all modes of education.

