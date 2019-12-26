THT Online

KATHMANDU: Denizens of Kathmandu Valley experienced a rather chilly day today with the mercury plummeting to 0.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature in the valley so far this year. The temperature in the valley was recorded at 2.9°C, on Wednesday.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD), the mercury may drop below zero this year if the westerly winds had an impact again.

The MFD has urged people in Tarai region to adopt safety measures to keep away from biting cold as the temperature has continued plunging with thick fogs blanketing the region.

The temperature throughout the country has plunged. Today the minimum temperature in Jumla has been recorded at -7.0°C, Dipayal has recorded 3.5°C, Dadeldhura 1.7°C, Dhangadhi 8.2°C, Birendranagar 2.0°C, Nepalgunj 8.5°C, Pokhara 6.0°C, Bhairawa 10.6°C, Simara 10.0°C, Okhaldhunga 3.5°C, Taplejung 4.4°C, Dhankuta 5.9°C and Biratnagar at 7.8°C.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook