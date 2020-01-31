Temporary bridge built over Lalbakaiya River

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Rautahat, January 30

Locals in the southern and western parts of Rautahat have benefited after a temporary bridge was constructed over the Lalbakaiya River with the initiative of Ishanath Municipality.

The residents at Ishanath and Rajpur municipalities were compelled to walk 20 kilometres to reach the district headquarters Gaur. With the construction of the temporary bridge, locals can reach Gaur to get their works done on time.

Earlier, the locals were compelled to spend hours reaching the headquarters owing to lack of bridge.

The municipality built the temporary bridge after installing hume pipes over the river.

According to the municipality office, the staffers along with Mayor Santosh Meheta had worked very hard after locals requested that the bridge be constructed.

Mayor Meheta said the temporary bridge had come into operation within 15 days. He added that the bridge was completed at a cost of Rs 700,000.

