Temporary hospital established to treat COVID-19 patients comes into operation

Chitwan, March 20

Bharatpur Corona Special (temporary) Hospital set up on the premises of Chitwan Exhibition Centre, Bharatpur, has started its service from today.

Bagmati Province Minister of Social Development Yubaraj Dulal inaugurated the hospital by handing over personal protective gear meant for health workers to Coronavirus Control Taskforce Chitwan Coordinator Renu Dahal. The hospital was set up and brought into operation in 72 hours. Fifty beds have already been readied while work is under way to construct ICU and high dependency units.

Bharatpur Hospital, BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital, Chitwan Medical College and College of Medical Sciences had provided necessary beds and equipment for the hospital.

At the hospital inauguration programme, Minister Dulal said Bharatpur had sent out the message that a feat could be achieved if all worked together. Bharatpur Mayor Renu Dahal said support from all and sundry had made it possible to construct the hospital in such a short duration.

Taskforce member Dr Bhojraj Adhikari said patients would have to go through five phases of screening before entering the hospital. He urged people not to visit the hospital when they have normal fever and common cold. Nepal Doctors’ Association central member Dr Anil Bikram Karki said the government should provide high incentive for the doctors and health workers during emergency situation.

