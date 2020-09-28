Ten children of landslip victims receive guardianship

DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 27
Various individuals, including people’s representatives, have taken guardianship of ten children who lost their parents in the landslide that struck Lidi of Jugal Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk, one-and-a-half months ago.
After they lost their parents in Lidi, ten helpless children were brought to SOS Children’s Village located at Panauti of Kavre last week.
Ten individuals, including Kavre’s House of Representatives member Ganga Bahadur Dong and former state minister Suryaman Dong, have taken guardianship of the children. The guardians will take responsibility for the education of the children.
“We have taken the guardianship of children to make them feel better,” said HoR member Dong.
Ten children, including two girls, ranging from 2 to 12 years are taking shelter at the SOS Children’s Village.
Bhumika Gautam, 4, Memba Lama Dong, 6, Suk Bahadur Dong, 10, Bibek BK, 7, Tek Bahadur Shrestha, 4, Tikalal Dong, 10, Pemba Dong, 12, Durga Dong, 12, Aait Dong, 5, and Rekh Bahadur Dong, 11, received guardianship. The total expense of one year’s education of all ten children was handed over to SOS Children’s Village today.
Thirty-seven bodies were recovered when a landslide struck Lidi village of Jugal Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk.
As many as 172 displaced families have been kept in the open spaces of Lekali forest by the local level.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
