Ten more deaths reported Sunday, Covid fatality-toll stands at 411

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Ten Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which the country’s coronavirus death-toll has advanced to 411.

As per the latest report from the Health Ministry, six women and four men lost their lives to the disease.

Six of the total ten deaths logged today were registered in the valley.

Read Also: Nepal registers 1,325 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, tally moves to 64,122

Among the six deceased women, three are from Kathmandu aged 40, 60 and 63, while others are from Lalitpur (75), Bhaktapur (72) and Palpa (40).

Likewise, one man each from Dhanusha (76), Kathmandu (82), Chitwan (80) and Rupandehi (67) too passed away due to the infection.

As per the Ministry’s data, 0.64 per cent of the total infected people have succumbed to the illness.

On Saturday, eleven Covid-19 fatalities were recorded taking the tally to 401.

Read Also: 767 new cases of infection in Kathmandu Valley recorded on Sunday

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook