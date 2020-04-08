Testing of 2366 samples to detect COVID-19 infection completed: Health Ministry

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and population has confirmed that 2366 samples to detect the possible spread of COVID-19 infection have been tested, so far, in the country.

Among the tested samples 1965 samples were tested at the teku-based National Public Health Laboratory while the rest of the tests were run outside the valley.

Dr Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of the ministry, informed that 802 samples have been collected for PCR testing from Accham, Surket and Jumla districts which has been brought to the valley.

The medical team deployed at Kanchanpur and Kailali have collected 198 samples. These samples comprise of two types of tests, namely–one which which be examined by the rapid kit; and throat swab.

Moreover, the medical team deployed in Dipayal district of the Sudurpaschim province aims to collect 300 test samples soon.

The efforts of the government to quickly assemble and examine the samples have been intensified . The collection of samples from outside the valley is ongoing, Dr Devkota said at the daily press briefing organised by the ministry.

In an attempt to increase the radius of the testing samples, 180 tests are still being run on Wednesday.

It has been learnt that 134 persons have been kept in isolation taking the number of those in quarantine to 8850.

Dr Baskota also informed that following the guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), contact tracing of the eight positive cases reported in Nepal has also been completed.

COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre has been established in all districts.

Similarly, the government has completed the formulation of statement of purpose for the prevention, control and treatment efforts that are currently underway.

Larger machines are being installed at Pokhara, Dhangadhi and Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital which will ensure maximise sample testings compared to the portable PCR machines.

Baskota concluded his briefing by appealing to the public to not gather at one place and encouraging the concerned authorities to monitor the situation strictly, given the critical situation that we are facing consequential to the spread of the global pandemic.

A link to the video:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook