Thakre Rural Municipality sealed

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Dhading, May 19

The local administration sealed different places of Ward No 7, Thakre Rural Municipality in Dhading today after a youth in the rural municipality tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

Rural municipality Chair Ram Kumar Acharya said the house and surroundings of the infected — Everest Pump, Right Kilo, Mahesh Khola and Uduwadevi Basic Level School have been sealed.

District security meeting held today under the chair of Chief District Officer Asman Tamang decided to seal the places till May 24 as per the local administration act.

Ward Chair Ram Kumar Basnet said the meeting had decided to ban all kinds of movements in the sealed places. Nepal Police and Armed Police Force will be deployed for security and Nepali Army will patrol the area if required. The meeting also decided to carry out contact tracing of people who came into contact with the infected person and quarantine them. Ambulances will be kept on standby for emergency situations.

A 40-year-old youth from Thakre Rural Municipality, currently staying in Bagbazaar, Kathmandu, had tested positive for COVID-19 in Dhulikhel Hospital yesterday.

The youth had returned to Kathmandu after spending 40 days of lockdown in Thakre on May 10. Dhading Health Office, Chief Bhuwan Poudel said contact tracing of people who were in contact with him had started.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook