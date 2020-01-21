Tharu museum opens for visitors

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KANCHANPUR: The Tharu Museum based in Bhalka of Shuklaphanta Municipality-8 in Kanchanpur has been opened for tourists from home and abroad targeting the Visit Nepal Year 2020.

The museum has been set up in a traditional Tharu house built with the support of the Municipality ward office.

Bhalka remains as the identical place of the indigenous Tharu community. The museum has been fitted with solar energy and it ensures a toilet facility for the visitors. It reflects the culture, lifestyle, and tradition of the Tharu people.

Artefacts and articles that the Tharu people have been using for livelihood since ancient times have been displayed in the museum.

Besides, it features Tharu’s traditional costumes and agricultural tools that belong to the Tharu community.

