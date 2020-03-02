THT journalist Singh honoured

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, March 1

International Network for Nepali Journalists has honoured Bajura reporter Prakash Singh of The Himalayan Times daily with Community Journalist International Award at a programme organised in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Singh was awarded 500 US dollars for his contribution to social issues and its positive impact on society.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Ishwor Pokhrel handed over the cash and letter of appreciation at the programme.

The competition was held among 351 investigative and feature stories published in 2019 from the big media.

Singh’s ‘Malnutrition Bajura’ was selected.

Senior journalist Tirtha Koirala, Tanka Panta and Kishwor Sapkota were in the selection committee and Singh’s article was selected as the best as per the criteria set by the selection committee.

Menuka Dhungana from The Kantipur Dainik was also awarded at the same programme. Her article ‘Ma Chaupadi Reporter’ was also selected.

Singh’s article has presented a fearful picture of malnutrition in Bajura while Dhungana’s article has presented a bad social practice.

A version of this article appears in print on March 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook