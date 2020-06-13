The light that is Nepal

KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 The government today disbanded the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 formed under Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Ishwar Pokharel and decided to take all necessary decisions regarding the prevention and control of COVID-1 Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 With the government officially easing the nationwide lockdown to give momentum to economic activities and bring back some semblance of normalcy, the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies have set operational standards for the publ Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 The House of Representatives has been working to put the government’s constitution amendment bill to vote tomorrow. This bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update the national emblem by incorporate Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map. Pa Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 The government’s decision yesterday to ban pillion riding as part of its plan to gradually ease lockdown has upset pillion riders on two-wheelers. Despite the government’s ban, Kathmandu streets today witnessed considerable number of pillion riders. They were spotted eng Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) is facing difficulties in ensuring smooth supply of fertilisers for paddy plantation this year. As import and transportation have been affected due to the lockdown and border restrictions, this year fertilisers ar Read More...
DHANGADI, JUNE 12 Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate’s directive on rapid diagnostic test has created panic among people in the province. The office of health directorate, in its directive states that people, who have stayed in quarantine facility for 14 days without showing any sympto Read More...
DHANGADI, JUNE 12 After a week’s journey, Dipak Chaudhary of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City-18, Kailali, entered Nepal through Trinagar entry point today. Chaudhary, who worked in a steam company in the Indian state of Maharastra, had completed 21-day quarantine at the company he worked for Read More...
BAJURA, JUNE 12 District Ayurveda Health Centre, Bajura, has been providing free yoga classes and medicine for the people in quarantine facilities in two local levels. “Besides providing free medicine, we teach yoga postures and other measures to help quarantined people stay mentally healthy Read More...