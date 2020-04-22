Third patient in Seti Hospital negative for virus

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: The third coronavirus infected patient from Kanchanpur of Sudurpaschim Province has tested negative for Covid-19 in his third test.

According to Seti Provincial Hospital, the 41-year-old man of Bedkot Municipality, Kanchanpur tested negative and if the result continues to be negative on his final test, he can be discharged.

Among the five patients admitted initially to the hospital, two have been discharged already with the third patient close to recovery.

There are two other persons being treated in the isolation section of the hospital.

