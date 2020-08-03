Thrashing of security guard in Malaysia: Sufferer, assailant Nepali nationals

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Embassy of Nepal in Malaysia has issued a statement on the thrashing of a security guard that took place in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur on the morning of July 7.

The video showing a security guard being thrashed recently went viral on various social media.

The embassy had enquired PIKM, the umbrella organisation of companies engaged in recruiting security guards, on the details of the incident, on July 30. The PIKM then lodged a FIR with local police the following day. Subsequently, the sufferer and assailant who came in contact with the embassy turned out to be Nepali citizens in foreign employment.

The sufferer, a security guard has been identified as Islam Hussain of Nawalparasi district and the assailant, the supervisor of the company has been identified as Ram Gopal Murau of Kapilvastu district.

The duo were found residing illegally in Malaysia against the immigration law. They admitted that they were in the video of the incident that took place at M3 Mall.

Murau has appeared before police station (IPD) at Wangsa Maju.

