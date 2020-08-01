Three additional cases of dengue reported in Lamjung

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Three fresh cases of dengue has been reported in Besisahar Municipality of Lamjung district, on Saturday.

According to the District Community Hospital, three persons — one each from wards 3, 8 and 9 of the municipality — have been detected with the mosquito-borne disease.

All the persons were diagnosed with the disease while being treated at the health facility, confirmed hospital chief, Hemanta Shrestha.

Earlier, a woman, resident of Besisahar Municipality-7, who had visited the same hospital was also detected with dengue.

It has been learnt that, last year, the hospital had brought dengue testing kit in wake of rising cases of the viral disease.

