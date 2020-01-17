Three arrested on attempt-to-rape charge

Puspa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: Police have arrested three persons on the charge of sexually assaulting a woman and attempting to rape her in Bara district.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Govinda Puri of the Area Police Office, Simara, the three accused — Naimudin Ansari, 18, Sesh Jamin Aalam, 25, and Sesh Sami Akhtar, 19, — were arrested for attempting rape on a 21-year-old who was out to graze cattle.

The three youths forcefully took her to a sugarcane field nearby, said DSP Puri quoting the victim. Local Birendra Prasad Chaurasiya, who was working on his farm, helped the woman after hearing some noise.

The incident occurred on Tuesday while a case was filed against them only on Wednesday, following which police personnel were mobilised and the accused were taken into custody, added DSP Puri.

District Court, Bara has remanded them to five days in judicial custody for further investigation.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook