Three arrested with illegal pharmaceutical drugs in Kanchanpur

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Police arrested three persons for the possession of illegal pharmaceutical drugs from Punarbas Municipality-10 of Kanchanpur district on Monday evening.

The arrestees have been identified as Pushkar Chaudhary (22), Pramish Thapa (25), and Birendra Rana (23), all from Dhangadi Sub-Metropolitan City-3 of Kailali district.

The trio was travelling in the car (Ba 3 Cha 9392) when they were stopped for security screening at Dodhapul by a team of police deployed from Tribhuwan Basti-based Area Police Office. The police team arrested the trio after finding on them 26 tablets of Nitravet and 800 grams of a substance which looked like hashish while frisking.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, said police.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook