Prabhat Kumar Jha

Share Now:











RAUTAHAT: As many as three children who went bathing in the Bagmati River, have gone missing on Sunday.

The girls went missing at around 10:00 am as they were washing themselves up at the River as part of Rishi Panchami rituals.

The missing girls are Pinku Kumarii Mukhiya, 10, daughter of Bhadae Mukhiya, Sushila Kumari Daas, 12, daughter of Laxman Daas, and Chanchal Kumari Mukhiya, 10, daughter of Chhathu Mukhiya, from Dharampur village, Gadhimai Municipality, Rautahat district.

Rautahat District Police Office which was informed an hour later about the incident, immediately rushed a team to the incident wire for investigation, informed Superintendent of Police Ravi Raj Khadka.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook