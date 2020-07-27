Three COVID-19 fatalities reported today; death-toll reaches 48

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported three more coronavirus-related deaths today.

A 65-year-old male, an Indian national, in Birgunj Metropolitan City-10 of Parsa district, passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Gandak-based temporary COVID-19 hospital, stated the ministry, adding that the patient was diabetic and also had a heart condition.

A youth, 36, from Dumariya in Shahidnagar Municipality-8 of Dhanusha district, also succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Sunday. He had been admitted to the emergency ward of Provincial Hospital, Janakpur on Saturday.

He had fever, cough, and difficulties in breathing, and was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit. When no improvement was noted in his health, he was referred to BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan. However, he passed away on his way there, said the ministry.

Furthermore, another 60-year-old male from Pheta Rural Municipality-3 of Bara district passed away today while undergoing treatment at Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. He was detected with COVID-19 and was suffering from other underlying heath issues including pneumonia, stroke, and kidney ailment.

With this, total death-toll in the country from coronavirus infection has reached 48.

