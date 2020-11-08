Three Covid-19 related deaths reported in Pokhara

POKHARA: Three Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Pokhara on Sunday.
A 92-year-old Covid-19 infected male from Pokhara Metropolitan City-13 who was staying in home isolation passed away on Saturday, informed Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, Director at Gandaki Province Health Directorate.
Meanwhile, a 67-year-old male from Pokhara-8 who was undergoing treatment at Gandaki Medical College, Pokhara passed away at 1:16 am today, added Dr Sharma.
Similarly, a 75-year-old female from Pokhara-9 died while receiving treatment at the same hospital at 5:16 am today.
With the latest fatalities, the number of Covid-19 related deaths have reached 107 in Gandaki Province.
