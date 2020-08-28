Three covid deaths reported in Dharan in last 24 hours

Santosh Kafle

DHARAN: Three covid related fatalities were reported in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) in the last 24 hours.

According to the BPKIHS, all three of them – one each from Morang, Jhapa and Siraha – passed away from coronavirus infection while under treatment at the Covid unit of the institute.

An 83-year-old male of Damal Municipality-3 in Jhapa, who had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since August 19 after testing positive for the contagion, died at 3:45 am today.

According to Dr Nidesh Sapkota, spokesperson at the institute, he was a chronic patient of kidney disease while also suffering from hypertension, and diabetes.

He was referred from B and C Hospital, Jhapa following continuous cough, breathing problems, fever and then later, Covid-19.

Similarly, a 56-year-old woman of Belbari in Morang, who confirmed positive for the disease on August 25, died today morning at 3:14 am in the hospital, informed Dr Sapkota.

She was referred from Koshi Zonal Hospital.

Likewise, a 55-year-old male from Siraha passed away on Thursday evening while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Fifteen persons have died of Covid while undergoing treatment at the institute so far.

