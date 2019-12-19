Three dead, five hurt as vehicle plunges 100m in Udayapur

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: As many as three persons died and five others sustained injuries when a four-wheeler vehicle they were travelling on veered off the road in Udayapurgadhi Rural Municipality-3 of Udayapur district today morning.

The deceased have been identified as Dhak Bahadur Magar (50), Chet Bahadur Shrestha (60) and Min Bahadur Shrestha (36), all residents of Warre in Udayapurgadhi-3.

The injured are yet to be identified.

According to ward chair of the rural municipality, Manoj Karki, a Bolero vehicle with the Indian registration number (HK 01 PB 3068) fell about 100 metres below the road, killing three persons on the spot and injuring five others, at Tama Danda, at around 7:30 am today. The vehicle driver is said to be unharmed in the incident.

Ward chair Karki presumed that the vehicle might have swerved over the road at a turn in the hilly unpaved road.

Locals informed that residents of Mahuli in Saptari district had come to see their relatives in Udayapurgadhi on the vehicle two days ago.

A team of security personnel deployed from Udayapurgadhi-based police post has been carrying out onsite inspection.

