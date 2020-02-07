Three dead in Baglung tractor accident

RISHI RAM BARAL

POKHARA: As many as three persons have lost their lives in a tractor accident in Tamankhola Rural Municipality of Baglung district, on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Rita Pun (21), Mann Kumari Pun (52), and Om Prakash Pun (57), informed Pokhara-based Provincial Police Office.

The tractor (Ga 1 Ta 5762), which was carrying a wedding party of thirty-five, skidded 50 metres below the road in the course of journeying from Malika Rural Municipality-2 in Myagdi district to Tamankhola Rural Municipality-1, informed the police.

Three persons were critically injured in the accident. Khangendra Pun has been taken to Butwal for treatment while Gaumaya Pun and Mann Prasad Pun are receiving treatment at the Mission Hospital in Palpa.

Meanwhile, seven others who sustained injuries in the accident are being treated at a local health facility.

