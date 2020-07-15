Three dead, one missing in Syangja landslide

POKHARA, JULY 14
Three lives were lost in a landslide in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality, Syangja, this morning.
According to Syangja Chief District Officer Ganga Bahadur Chhetri, three of the six persons who had come to repair a drinking water pipeline at about 09:00am died after they were buried in a landslide at Khahare of Kaligandaki Rural Municipality.
The deceased have been identified as locals Imansingh Rana, Jimansingh Thapa and Tika Bahadur Thapa.
“While the Thapa duo died on the spot, Rana, who as seriously injured in the incident, died while undergoing treatment,” said the CDO.
While another person Premchandra Pande, was unaccounted for till this evening, two others were rescued and sent to Palpa for treatment. Their condition is said to be normal.
Meanwhile, in Baglung’s Sarade Paiyuthanthap of Jaimini Municipality, Tikaram Sharma’s two-storeyed house and cowshed were buried by a landslide today. No one was hurt.
Similarly, elsewhere in the district, a house and a cowshed were buried in two separate landslide incidents in Bareng Rural Municipality. A buffalo died in one of the incidents, police said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
