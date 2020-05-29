Three dengue patients identified in Tanahun

TANAHUN: As many as three patients of dengue have been identified at GP Koirala National Centre For Respiratory Diseases in Shuklagandaki Municipality, Tanahun.
According to Chief of the Centre, Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha, two of the three patients are receiving treatment there while the third patient has been sent to Gandaki Hospital in Pokhara.
They visited the health facility for a check-up after having symptoms such as high fever and body aches.
Last year, there had been more than 100 dengue patients at the Centre during this season.
Dr Shrestha recommended to take safety measures in order to prevent oneself from dengue as well as coronavirus at a time like this.
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has confirmed that a fifth person has succumbed to Covid-19 in Nepal. A man with Alcoholic Liver Disease, who passed away at a Lalitpur based hospital on Wednesday, has been diagnosed with Covid-19. As per protocol, the man’s swab specimen were collected for co Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday confirmed that 156 people tested positive for Covid-19, as the national tally jumps to 1,042. The single-day cases are now the highest ever recorded in Nepal. The new infections were confirmed through tests carried out at the Nationa Read More...
Gru and the popular yellow Minions from the animated "Despicable Me" movie franchise are urging people to keep their distance to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus in a new public service announcement unveiled on Wednesday. Illumination, the animation studio behind "Despicab Read More...
LOS ANGELES: An investigation of Gabrielle Union’s complaints of racism on the set of “America’s Got Talent” concluded that her allegations were unfounded, according to NBC and the show’s producers. The outside review also said that Union’s claims had “no bearing” on the show’s Read More...
KATHMANDU: Multiple Grammy winner Billie Eilish has released a powerful short film on body shaming titled Not My Responsibility on YouTube. The video originally debuted during the singer’s 'Where Do We Go?' world tour, which was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 crisis. According to roll Read More...
KATHMANDU: Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has begun the presentation of budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 at the Federal Parliament. The budget is being presented amid a joint meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) and the National Assembly (NA). As the coronavirus continues to spr Read More...
NEW YORK: Larry Kramer, the playwright whose angry voice and pen raised theatergoers’ consciousness about AIDS and roused thousands to militant protests in the early years of the epidemic, has died at 84. Bill Goldstein, a writer who was working on a biography of Kramer, confirmed the news to T Read More...
NEW DELHI: As if the coronavirus wasn't enough, India grappled with scorching temperatures and the worst locust invasion in decades as authorities prepared for the end of a monthslong lockdown despite recording thousands of new infections every day. This triple disaster drew biblical comparisons Read More...