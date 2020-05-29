Three dengue patients identified in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

TANAHUN: As many as three patients of dengue have been identified at GP Koirala National Centre For Respiratory Diseases in Shuklagandaki Municipality, Tanahun.

According to Chief of the Centre, Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha, two of the three patients are receiving treatment there while the third patient has been sent to Gandaki Hospital in Pokhara.

They visited the health facility for a check-up after having symptoms such as high fever and body aches.

Last year, there had been more than 100 dengue patients at the Centre during this season.

Dr Shrestha recommended to take safety measures in order to prevent oneself from dengue as well as coronavirus at a time like this.

